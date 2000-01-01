Our Story
Reinvented Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aspires to break barriers and aid the movement to get more girls involved in STEM by creating the nation's first print magazine for women in STEM.
In 2018, recent college graduate, Caeley Looney realized the need for a magazine geared towards women in STEM. After receiving teen's fashion magazines throughout high school and college, she began to lose interest and read less and less of their pages. She was more interested in what was going on in the tech world than what was in style, but she still wanted to see that same female presence... And thus, the idea for Reinvented was born.
Caeley is a recent graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she earned her B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. Now, she works full-time at Harris Corporation as a Mission Analyst where she plays an integral role in the modeling and simulation of their Small Satellites.
Reinvented has a single mission in mind: to reinvent the general perception of women in STEM fields while inspiring interest in STEM for young women worldwide.
From sharing the stories and experiences of groundbreaking ladies in the field to reporting the latest news in science and technology, we hope to pave the way for future generations of women to become leading pioneers of STEM. The general notion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as being predominantly masculine fields is something that has needed to change for a long time now, but there's really only one way to truly change something - and that's to reinvent it.
Why Print?
Reinvented Magazine wants to ensure that everyone has access to its content, including those in low-income or rural areas without easy access to a computer. That's why for every one magazine bought, one magazine will be donated to a local library, school, or girls club! If your organization is interested in partnering with us to help get these donated magazines to girls nationwide, please contact our team at !