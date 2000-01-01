Our Story

Reinvented Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aspires to break barriers and aid the movement to get more girls involved in STEM by creating the nation's first print magazine for women in STEM.

In 2018, recent college graduate, Caeley Looney realized the need for a magazine geared towards women in STEM. After receiving teen's fashion magazines throughout high school and college, she began to lose interest and read less and less of their pages. She was more interested in what was going on in the tech world than what was in style, but she still wanted to see that same female presence... And thus, the idea for Reinvented was born.

Caeley is a recent graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she earned her B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. Now, she works full-time at Harris Corporation as a Mission Analyst where she plays an integral role in the modeling and simulation of their Small Satellites.

Reinvented has a single mission in mind: to reinvent the general perception of women in STEM fields while inspiring interest in STEM for young women worldwide.